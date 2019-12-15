Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for In­dustries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab was the first province which under the leader­ship of Chief Minister Sar­dar Usman Buzdar had established two special economic zones in the pri­vate sector and five spe­cial economic zones in the public sector.

The minister expressed these views while address­ing an inaugural ceremony of chief minister’s “Hu­narmand Nujawan Pro­gramme” at Expo Centre, Jo­har Town, here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sardar Us­man Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony while federal and provin­cial ministers, members of parliament and people be­longings various sectors of life attended the ceremony.

Two billion dollars for­eign investment had been witnessed in Faisalabad Industrial Estates, while industries of one billion dollar had been set up and agreements of one billion dollars investment with foreign companies had also been inked, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Al­lama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad on January 3, 2020, the minister said.

The minister said posi­tive results had come of the implementation of price control mechanism and prices of essential items had stabilised.

He said empowerment of youth was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab govern­ment was moving forward under the leadership of the chief minister to achieve this target.

Target of imparting technical education to 2.5 million children had been given under the Punjab growth strategy 2023, the TEVTA would impart train­ing to 8 lakh 75 thousands students under this strat­egy, he added.

The minister said the TEVTA was giving train­ing 90 thousand students every year and under the “Hunarmand Nujawan Program” it will train ad­ditional one lakh students every year and the chief minister had given ad­ditional Rs 1,500 million funds for this purpose.

The Punjab Skill De­velopment Authority had been established and all in­stitutions of technical edu­cation will work under one umbrella, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said the pro­gramme of revival of the cottage industry was being launched soon, under this programme Rs 1 to 3 lakh would be given as a loan.

Similarly, a big pro­gramme had been prepared to facilitate skilled force for starting their business and up to Rs 30 lakh will be giv­en every applicant to start his business. The special package was being given to female candidates under the direction of the chief minister, he concluded.