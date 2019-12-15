Share:

Emilia Clarke reflects on recovering from brain aneurysm

LONDON (FN): Emilia Clarke is reflecting on her long recovery after suffering from not one but two brain aneurysms. The 33 -year-old “Game of Thrones” actress told Wonderland Magazine that she was fighting for her life but was even more scared that someone would recognise her and expose her illness before she was ready to share it with the world. “[With] the second one, I lost a lot of hope; I lost a lot of optimism. That’s insane bad luck,” she admitted about battling the same diagnosis twice. Clarke had to undergo two life-saving surgeries over the course of eight years. “But there I was in a American hospital with drains coming out of my head, fully swollen, full of all the drugs they give you, and all I could think was, ‘Please don’t recognise me, please don’t recognise me, please don’t recognise me,’” Clarke confessed, adding it was the most vulnerable time of life. The “Last Christmas” star said she battles with fame and how overwhelming it can be when out in public. “This is where you very quickly sound like a complete d--k because we signed up for this, we asked for this, it’s part of the job,” she explained of being an actress.

Sandler shows his serious side in Uncut Gems

LOS ANGELES (CNN): “Uncut Gems” is all about an adrenaline junkie, which explains the movie’s fevered pitch. Yet the story’s unrelenting nature works against it, blunting the lure of seeing Adam Sandler in one of his occasional dramatic performances - a showy role, yes, but in a movie that proves all that glitters is not gold. Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a New York jewelry dealer lurching from one crisis -- and high-stakes bet -- to the next. He has his own shop, but he’s also a compulsive gambler, laying down huge sums on sports, which have left him in debt to the wrong people -- and looking for salvation -- when the movie begins.