Lahore - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that lawyers and doctors had tarnished the country’s image besides bringing bad name to the medical and legal professions.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a two-day Property Exhibition at the Expo Center here on Saturday, he said doctors and lawyers belonged to respectful professions and their clash between them did not make any sense.

He said those involved in this incident would not be spared at all regardless of their political background or family connections.

“Safety of hospitals would be ensured at all costs. Pakistan has become a safe place for investors and companies from Dubai, Turkey and other countries were attending the event.

“Participation of these companies was a proof that other countries were showing trust in facilities being provided to the investors in Pakistan,” he said, adding:” The nation will soon receive a good news on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) front”.

The governor said that his visit to Britain in connection with extension of the GSP Plus status was successful and in the meetings which were held with more than 36 members of European Parliament they assured us of their support.

Later, addressing “Khair Kaseer Youth Conference” organised by Al-Khidmat Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the governor said that Pakistani youth were second to none in the world in intelligence and talent. He urged the youth to actively take part in welfare works.

Sarwar said bright future of a nation could be judged from the proportion of its youth in total population, adding that Pakistan is the fifth largest country having a large number of youngsters.

Later, Govenror Chaudhry Sarwar hosted a special event for delegation of students from Balochistan at the Governor’s House and assured the Baloch students of all-out support from Punjab.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the Leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working on various projects which were aimed at progress and prosperity of Balochistan. Sarwar said the current government was providing different platforms to the youngsters of Balochistan so that they could discover their hidden talents.