Share:

At least 10 people died in a fire at a fan factory in Gazipur on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Sunday, Fire Service Headquarters Duty Officer Lima Khanom told Xinhua.

Firemen brought the blaze under control at around 7:00 p.m. local time after a hectic effort of about two hours.

Firemen had recovered 10 bodies from the scene, most of whom charred beyond recognition, according to the official.

The factory used to produce ceiling fans. The cause of the blaze is still unclear.

Factory fires are common in Bangladesh, where safety conditions are often poor. Bangladesh suffered the worst industrial tragedy in 2013 when the Rana Plaza garment factory complex collapsed in Savar on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, killing 1,135 people.

At least 17 people died in a devastating fire at a plastics factory in Dhaka on Dec. 12. Another 17 injured are still taking treatment at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.