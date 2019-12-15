Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed on Saturday ordered the police to step up investigation into the violent attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He also directed the investigators to ensure arrest of the accused persons and investigation of the case on merit. The city police chief stated this while presiding over a meeting held at police headquarters in Lahore.

DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed briefed the CCPO about the progress in investigations related to the brutal attack on the hospital.

DIG Waheed said that a seven-member special police team had been constituted under the supervision of SSP (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar to investigate the cases registered against lawyers. SP Organized Crime, SP (Investigation) Model Town, two DSPs and two inspectors are also member of the team.

The CCPO issued necessary instructions to the members of the special team. He also directed the investigators that arrest of other accused persons and preparation of the case should be made on merit. He said that other investigation teams were also working on the case and all legal process would be adopted to take the case to logical end.

The PIC Emergency started getting patients after a two-day break owing to the damage inflicted during lawyers’ attack. Doctors treated more than 200 patients at the Emergency, performed angiography of four and angioplasty of two patients. Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has announced continuing services at the Emergency and Pharmacy. Doctors, however, will stay away from duties at other department till visible action against the lawyers involved in hooliganism, manhandling of healthcare providers and damaging public property.

The PIC management distributed cheques as compensation for damage of vehicles to owners. Owners of 800cc cars were given Rs50,000, those of 100cc Rs75,000, 1300cc Rs1,50,000 and 1600cc or above Rs2,00,000. The Police have started recording statements of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff performing duty at the time of lawyers’ attack. The Police also recorded statement of Dr Fizza, a victim of lawyers’ torture. She identified culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS)/Services Hospital arranged fateha for the patients who lost their lives during lawyers’ attack. Acting Principal SIMS Prof Amjad also led a rally from Services Hospital to the PIC. He presented a bouquet to Medical Superintendent PIC Dr Muhammad Ameer. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated relevant officers for making PIC Emergency functional. He said that after the restoration of emergency, provision of healthcare facilities to the patients have now been started. He said the government has decided to make legislation for providing security to the doctors, paramedical staff and hospital buildings. He said the Health Professionals Security Bill will be presented in the next meeting of cabinet.