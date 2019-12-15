Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): The Gojra City Police registered on Saturday a case against its sub-inspector Muhammad Jehangir under sections 409 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 155-C of Police Order 2002 on the charge of misappropriation of Rs225,000. The amount was recovered from dacoits who had looted it from a citizen Imran Jawad of Ghaffar Park locality of Gojra. The complainant had informed judicial magistrate in his application that the police SI had recovered his looted money from arrested dacoits and court had ordered the SI to hand over the recovered money to the complainant but he refused to do so over which he applied for registration of a case against him in the court and court ordered registration of the case against SI.

NAB seizes Narowal Sports City project record

NAROWAL (NNI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Saturday seized record of the Narowal Sports City project as investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has been sped up. According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog conducted a raid in Narowal to confiscate the record. The anti-graft body also inspected the construction quality of the Narowal Sports City and found out that it was still incomplete.

Woman set ablaze struggling for life

MURIDKE (INP): Two persons on Saturday burnt a woman after dousing her with petrol here. The incident occurred in Gujjar Town situated in the remit of Muridke Saddr Police, where two suspected persons set ablaze the wife of a man who was consistently demanding money for purchasing a bike. The woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition.