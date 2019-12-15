Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Saturday censured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for demanding more provinces in Sindh and said that MQM-P was promoting anti-Sindh politics in the province.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ghani said the MQM-P wanted to create insecurity among the Urdu-speaking people just to fulfil its ulterior motives. He said the Sindh government strongly condemned this illogical, irrational and absurd demand of the MQM-P. He asked the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to clarify their position on this unfounded demand of the MQM-P. “Their silence on the issue is giving rise to suspicions,” he said.

The provincial minister for information said the bill tabled by the MQM-P would never make its way through any of the assemblies in the country. He said the Sindh Assembly was clear on the issue and had passed resolutions against the creation of any new province in Sindh. He said he considered the incumbent inspector general of Sindh Police a level-headed person before the recent letter, which he wrote to the Sindh chief secretary. The minister said that after this letter he considered the Sindh Police inspector general an irresponsible and inconsistent officer. He clarified that the inspector general of Sindh Police had the authority just to transfer an officer who was already working in the province. Whereas it is prerogative of the provincial government to decide who would be transferred from other provinces to Sindh or from Sindh to other provinces, he said.

The minister said the inspector general of Sindh Police had no authority to demand from the federal government officers of his choice. He termed the approach of Sindh Police IG Syed Kaleem Iman towards his official responsibilities inconsistent. The provincial minister said the IG at this moment in time was praising the same officer he had quite negative opinion in the past. He mentioned Deputy Inspector General of Sindh Police Khadim Rind in this regard. He said the IG wanted to make a mockery of the Sindh Police. He said that five inspectors general of police were changed in Punjab within a few months but no one ever wrote a letter to anyone in this regard. But Syed Kaleem Imam first wrote a letter on November 2, 2018 in which he demanded transfer of four officers, he said. Later, on November 26, he wrote another letter demanding the same, he added.

The provincial minister said the IG had categorised the police officers. He said that he didn’t know on whose directions the IG was working. He said he was responding to the letter of the IG only after it had been leaked to the media.