LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that technological advancement was a key for increasing export of medicines. Speaking at a ceremony arranged at LCCI on Saturday to honor Whilshire Laboratories on becoming the first Pakistani pharma company to win Kotler Award, he said that it was a big achievement for the industry that would go a long way in improving confidence of buyers in Pakistani products. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Chairman Whilshire Labs and former LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Ghazanfar Ali Jawa and industrialists participated in the ceremony.

Kotler Awards recognize top professionals in field of marketing, communications and business management. This award also serves as a platform to showcase new start-ups and unique innovations which have set new standards for the industry, while highlighting winning strategies in this era of digitalization and 4th industrial revolution. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said there was no pharmaceutical firm in Pakistan at the time of independence. “But it is encouraging to note that presently there are more than 850 pharmaceutical manufacturing units operating in the country”, he said.