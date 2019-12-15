Share:

KARACHI - Two cases of polio were registered in district Mirpurkhas of Sindh on Saturday, bringing the total number of such cases reported from the province this year to 16, said spokesman for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio here.

The spokesman said both the affected children were boys. “One, 36-month-old, is a resident of tehsil Digri of Mirpurkhas district, who had contracted polio on 17-11-2019,” he explained.

He added parents of the child had claimed they had him administered seven doses of polio vaccine whereas the health officials of the area, on the basis of the child’s immunization card, confirmed two routine doses.

“Fortunately the child is not going to suffer from disability as his legs and spine are not affected but a slight weakness in facial muscles could be registered,” said the EOC representative.

As for the second case, he said, the 72 months old child from tehsil Mirpurkhas, who had contracted the virus on 20/11/2019, was claimed to have received seven doses during campaigns and three during routine immunization. “The investigation as to how many doses he actually received was underway,” he informed.

“According to details, both the lower limbs of the child were initially affected by the virus, but he too would not have to suffer from any permanent disability,” the spokesman disclosed.

The spokesman pointed out that Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh strongly encouraged all parents to get their children vaccinated against the disease in the upcoming campaign as it had become clear, over the course of the last few months, that if OPV was not administered the virus would thrive and spread and paralyze children.

As far as the break-up of the 16 polio cases reported this year is concerned, six were reported from Karachi, two from Hyderabad, two from Larkana, two from Jamshoro, two from Mirpurkhas, and one from Shaheed Benazirabad and Sajawal each.