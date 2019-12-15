Share:

KARACHI - The Artist Liaison Committee of the Arts Council of Karachi has announced that launch ceremony of the 1st documentary book of Urdu language “Documentary: History and Evolution” by the well known writer of PTV Nazimuddin will be held at 6 pm on December 15. The event will be organized at 1st Floor, Ahmed Shah Building of the Arts Council. Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Zuberi, Vice Chancellor of SMI University Dr. M. Ali Shaikh, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Mehtab Akber Rashidi, Ishrat Ansari, M. Zaheer Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman Zia and others will share their thoughts on the occasion.