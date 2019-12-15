Share:

DOHA - The American sanctions imposed on Iran violate the United Nations charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told a conference in Qatar on Saturday. “Malaysia does not support the reimposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran,” he told the Doha Forum, also attended by Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Malaysia and other countries have lost a “a big market” because of the sanctions on Iran, he said. “Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,” he added. Malaysia’s Prime Minister also suggested that he may seek to stay in power after 2020, just four days after he promised to make way for his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim. Asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if he would step down in 2020, the world’s oldest prime minister said he wanted to fix problems that he said had been left by the previous government before resigning. “I promised I would step down once I resolve some of the major problems that have been left by the previous government. I promised I would step down and give the leadership to a candidate named by the coalition,” he said. Mahathir, 94, did not say when he intended to leave office. On Tuesday, he promised to hand over power to Anwar, in spite of new sexual assault allegations against him, and that he could be ready to do that after a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries that Malaysia is to host in November 2020.