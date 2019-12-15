Share:

SIALKOT-The elderly mentally-challenged Pakistani citizen who was brutally killed by the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) was laid to rest at his native graveyard near Shakargarh here on Saturday.

The Indian BSF officials handed over the dead body of 60-year-old Muhammad Niaz to Punjab Rangers during a flag meeting held along the Sialkot Working Boundary here.

According to sources, mentally challenged Muhammad Niaz,60, was missing for the last two days. The Indian BSF officials claimed on Indian media that Muhammad Niaz crossed into Indian territory through the Sialkot Working Boundary on Dec 13, 2019.

The BSF officials claimed that he was targeted by Indian BSF following his suspect movement after crossing into Indian territory.

But the bereaved family said that the deceased person did not entered Indian territory rather the Indian BSF shot him injured near Sialkot Working Boundary and later they took him to Indian territory.

The family added that the Punjab Rangers informed family about this brutal killing by the Indian BSF.

The family urged Pakistani government to take up the brutal killing of the mentally challenged innocent Pakistani citizen by Indian BSF at every international forum.