ATTOCK - Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas, heroin and liquor. In the first attempt, police recovered 1420 gram charas and 71 bottles of liquor from Faisal s/o Mehboob Elahi r/o Faqeerabad from the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station while in another attempt police arrested Sahib Khan r/o Bannu from the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station and recovered 1220 gram charas and 1040 gram heroin from his possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and both have been sent behind the bars.