LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to induct two new ministers into his cabinet, it has been reliably learnt. Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari (PP-1 Attock) and Khayal Ahmad (PP-110 Faisalabad) will take oath of their offices on Tuesday (today) at the Governor House at 1:30 pm. Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar will administer oath to the newly-inducted ministers. Portfolios of the new ministers will be allocated after their oath taking. Following the induction of two new ministers into the Punjab cabinet, the total number of cabinet ministers will become 35.