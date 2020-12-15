Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Cabinet Monday approved various legisla-tions on important issues of the province aimed im-provement in the system. The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan presided the meeting which was attended by ministers, advisers, chief secretary and secretaries of various depart-ments. The cabinet has given the approval to Balochistan Edu-cation Sector Plan 2020-25, the five years education sector plan would be formed for the uplift of the edu-cation sector. The upgradation of Chaman and Taftan border terminal has also approved in the recent cabinet meeting to boost the economic activities in the areas. The cabinet has also approved the implantation of Bal-ochistan Food Authority Act 2014, besides amendments in Balochistan Travel Agency Roles 2017. The provincial government has granted the approval of Balochistan Arms Bill 2020, Quran Majid printing and recording amendment Bill 2020.