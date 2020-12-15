Share:

NAWABSHAH - Secretary board of high and higher secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that candidates of all the three districts including Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahroferoze affiliated with the Board, who were promoted in next class without appearing in examination due to Corona Pandemic have chance for improvement in result, additional qualification or change of group. The candidates through options offered by the board can change their group to Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and additional subjects of Computer. The secretary said that for this purpose intending candidates have to submit a form and challan amounting Rs2500 with required documents and without any late fee by December 23, 2020. He said that for improvement in result, candidate could submit form with fee of Rs2500 by December 23, 2020 and after expiry of stipulated date the candidate can submit form with late fee of Rs4500 by February 19, 2021 as per instructions issued by Board.