ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday told India that ceasefire violations targeting the civilians were a threat to regional peace and security.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on December 13, resulting in critical injuries to two civilians.

The India side was told, “these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a foreign ministry statement.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector of the LoC, 19-year-old Nasreen Akhtar d/o Noor Din, resident of Kakota village, and Shoukat s/o Makhan Din, resident of Chaffer village, sustained critical injuries,” said the statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons, it said.

This year, India has committed 2970 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 249 civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Earlier, Pakistan categorically rejected terrorism-related insinuations by the Indian External Affairs Minister and other political figures.

Regurgitating of baseless allegations does not turn them into truth. Nor does it wash away the fact of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and master-minding of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally, the foreign ministry said.

The “dossier” presented by Pakistan to the world community and the EU DisinfoLab’s recent report speak for themselves, it added.

Meanwhile, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violations in Chirikot Sector along Line of Control (loC) deliberately targeting civil population with mortars, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As a result of this unprovoked Indian firing, 45 years old citizen got injured, the statement said adding that the injured was being provided medical care.