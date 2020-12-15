Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has prayed for early recovery of famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant good health to Maulana Tariq Jamil.

CM also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Col (retired), Safdar Hussain Tiwana, helicopter pilot of the Punjab government. He offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. Chief Pilot Col (R) Shafiq was also present.