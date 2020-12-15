Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the Lahoriites for ignoring what he called the anarchist political designs of the PDM.

“The so-called claimants of the city of Lahore have been badly exposed as the citizens have rejected their politics in toto”, he said in a statement issued here on Monday. The Chief Minister said the people had totally rejected the negative politics of the rejected elements. He averred that the political cabal tried to create unrest through their corner meeting which ended in chaos. “December 13 has also passed and nothing happened. The nation witnessed the failure of political designs of the PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan”, he maintained.

Buzdar emphasised that accountability of the corrupt PDM elements will be done and they will have to return the looted money.

“Regrettably, those who plunged the country into crises are hiding abroad with their looted money,” he added. Usman Buzdar stated the PDM leadership was conspiring against the national development and was unnerved as the people had fully recognized their negative designs.

He believed that the corrupt opposition was following a catastrophic path to avoid the grip of the law and those who filled their coffers through corruption had no standing before the people.

Also, the Chief Minister inaugurated the development work of F-block of Journalist Colony on Monday and announced plans to solve the problems of the media community on a priority basis.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said the citizens of Lahore demonstrated a socially responsible behaviour on Sunday by remaining aloof from the meeting. “ I thank the Lahorites as they did not become part of illegal activity of the opposition which was not only unlawful and irresponsible but illogical in the backdrop of prevailing corona situation” he emphasised.

Holding a public meeting is totally illogical as the death rate is increasing due to corona, he said.

The CM announced to complete the development work in his supervision adding that he will visit again to review the completed tasks.

The journalist colony’s problems will be solved on a priority basis as it is my home as well, he said.

SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan has been deputed to solve the problems of the journalist colony and she will present a report after taking concrete steps in this regard, the CM said and announced to start phase-II of the journalist colony.

PM Imran Khan has announced to give Sehat Insaf Cards to every citizen and universal health coverage program is going to be started in the province, added Usman Buzdar.

Half of the population will be provided health coverage this year and every citizen will enjoy this facility in Punjab by 2021, he stated, adding that Pakistan will be among the few countries enjoying health coverage for all the citizens.

He said speedy development was being made on the mega-development package announced for Lahore. He further stated that a separate development package had been chalked out for every district. The government, he said, did not believe in lip-service as it initiated genuine projects for the composite development of the province to provide facilities to every citizen. LPC President Arshad Ansari thanked the CM for taking personal interest for solving the problems of the journalists adding that the incumbent government was pro-journalist which had retrieved land from illegal occupants after 14 years. Secretary Information briefed the CM about the development work. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, LPC Secretary Babar Dogar and a large number of journalists attended the ceremony.