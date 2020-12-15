Share:

Pakistan has reported 73 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 443,246. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,905 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,459 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 196,962 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 128,138 in Punjab 52,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,045 in Islamabad, 17,771 in Balochistan, 7,750 in Azad Kashmir and 4,793 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,422 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,164 in Sindh, 1,477 in KP, 377 in Islamabad, 191 in Azad Kashmir, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,098,771 coronavirus tests and 34,551 in the last 24 hours. 386,333 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,456 patients are in critical condition.