Share:

RENALA KHURD - A local court on Monday acquitted a man accused of drug peddling. Judge Special Court anti narcotics, Liaquat Ali Kharal, ASJ Renala Khurd in a criminal case titled the State VS Naeem alias Mithon extending benefit of doubt acquitted the accused in the FIR No 305/20 dated 01- 05-2020 U/S 9-c of the control of narcotics substance act – 1997. The FIR was lodged against the said accused in police station city Renala Khurd. The judge announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of DDPP Jahangir from the state and counsel of the accused Israr Yousaf Bhatti advocate. Judge special court anti-narcotics Rai Liaquat Ali Kharal, ASJ Renala Khurd, delivering the verdict remarked that false implications must be discouraged by the police hierarchy.