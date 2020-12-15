Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two officials of Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad (MCCI) have returned a bag full of money and other precious stuff to a passenger who had lost it at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) soon after landing from a UK returned flight, informed a spokesman on Monday. The both officials identified as Inspector Qazi Ayaz and Sepoy Asim Javed along with other team members also received cash prizes and commendatory certificates during a ceremony held here at MCCI Headquarters, he added. Collector of Customs Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan along with Additional Collector Dr Rizwan Salabat and Assistant Collector (AC) NIIAP Salik Mahmood attended the ceremony and returned the bag to passenger and awarded prizes to officials of Customs. According to him, a passenger namely Khalid Mahmood son of Abdur Rehman arrived at NIIAP from United Kingdom on Qatar Airways. During scanning at Pakistan Customs’ Counter, the passenger forgot a small shopping bag and left the airport. On inspection, Customs shift staff, with quick action by the shift officers Qazi Ayaz, Inspector and Asim Javed, Sepoy found 5400 British Pounds, perfumes and electronic cigarettes in the packet, he said. He added efforts were made to trace the passenger; however since he was holding a British Passport and no contact number in Pakistan was registered in his name, it was difficult to trace him.