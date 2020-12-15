Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing), Lahore Ashfaq Khan, presided over a meeting of different Circle officers of Lahore Police on Monday to review overall crime control performance. SSP Operations Lahore Ahsan Saifullah, SDPO Cantt Circle ASP Bushra Nisaar, SDPO Barki ASP Sidra Khan, SDPO Defence Circle ASP Suleman Zafar, SDPO Kahna Circle ASP Shahzaib and SDPO Raiwind Circle ASP Haseeb Javed and other related officers attended the meeting.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan reviewed the performance of Circle officers pertaining to their supervisory role in law and order situation, security measures for vulnerable establishments, pre and post events police management, prevention and detection of crime and arrest of Proclaimed Offenders (POs) as well as targeted offenders. He said that there should be strict implementation of One Wheeling and Aerial Firing Acts, adopting zero tolerance against any violation in this regard. He said that SDPOs were the Circle Police Commanders and maintenance of law and order in their respective circle was their sole responsibility using best professional skills, latest technology and all available human resources and logistics.

Ashfaq Khan directed them to improve their desk and field monitoring to get better results from their sub ordinates with enhanced capacity building tools. He further directed to achieve the targets of arrest of POs and targeted offenders along with hardened gangs involved in heinous crimes. SDPOs should monitor the performance of SHOs and submit their report in this regard to his office on regular basis, Ashfaq Khan added.

Effective measures should be taken to control the incidents of motor cycle and car theft and robbery by using latest technology making coordinated efforts by different Operational Units.

FIRs should promptly be registered as well as action should be taken to strictly implement on local and special laws including Tennant and Loudspeaker Acts. Ashfaq Khan directed all SDPOs to inspect the Police Stations on regular basis and ensure that all the cameras installed were functional with their recording safe.