ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday received the objections on the nomination papers for vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Is-lamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). According to ECP election schedule, the date of scru-tiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer would be December 16 while December 18 would be the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority. The ECP has fixed December 21 as last date for with-drawal of candidature while December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candi-dates along with symbols. The date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.