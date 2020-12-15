Share:

SUKKUR - Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday has allowed the payment of one basic salary in advance to all regular and contractual employees of Christian community on account of Christmas.

The registrar SALU Mureed Abbas informed that one month advance basic salary will be paid to employees of the Christian community by December 18. The advance payment will be recovered in four equal monthly installments from the salaries of these employees.

Meanwhile, Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur will also get their salaries for the current month before December 20 so they could celebrate Christmas.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Khamisani said that the administration had also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Xmas cake will also be cut to share the celebrations of Christian community.

Covid-19 patient dies in Khairpur

A Covid-19 patient lost battle of life after fighting with contagion disease in Khairpur on Sunday night. Talha Ahmed, resident of Pirzada Muhalla, died of Covid-19 in Gambat district Khairpur. District Health Officer (DHO) Khairpur Dr Muhammed Hassan Abro on Monday said around 3,028 Covid-19 patients had recovered while 20 corona patients had been died.

District administration to pay homage to APS martyrs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has said that district administration will pay homage to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, at Mehran Cultural Auditorium Sukkur on December 16. The DC said the martyrs sacrificed their lives for saving the nation’s future from the terrorists and also brought the nation on one page against terrorism. The rich homage will be paid to APS martyrs, the DC added.

PDM trying to deceive people: PTI

President Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Khairpur, Syed Shakir Hussain Shah on Monday said leaders of the PDM were trying to deceive people through hollow slogans and baseless promises. Talking to media at Insaf House Khairpur, he said people of Sindh have completely rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Shah said people had elected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI); therefore, the opposition parties should wait for the next election, adding that the PTI government was working hard to provide relief to the people of country without any discrimination.