Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the citizens of Lahore have shown a mirror to the PDM as the failed power show of 11- party alliance is a wake-up call. In a statement issued here on Monday, she said the heir-apparent of the house of Sharifs and her bond women should read the writing on the wall as the last nail has been put in the political coffin of the corrupt cabal. “Participation of a few thousand spectators is a slap on the face of PDM as December 13 has passed after December 8 and nothing has happened”, she remarked and advised the PDM to shun negative politics if it had a bit of shame. Firdous said that the failed Lahore meeting had exposed it yet again. She maintained that the PDM had been cut to size as the meeting place gave a deserted look. Firdous said it was illogical to hold a public meeting in the backdrop of corona surge and the cabal was facing the consequences of its foolishness. Giving fresh data about the Covid situation, she said 14 patients had died and 329 new cases had been reported during the last 24 hours while the number of patients had reached 6,22,28 in Lahore only. “The total number of corona patients in Punjab is one lac, 27 thousand and 541 while 3365 have lost their lives due to corona”, she said. .