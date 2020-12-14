Share:

ISLAMABAD-He’s renowned for having directed a range of critically acclaimed films that have both explored and further blurred the lines between science fiction and reality. Yet Christopher Nolan has admitted that things remain far more simple in his own life, as he still doesn’t own a smartphone and remains reluctant to use email. The 50 year old director of such films as Inception, Interstellar and The Dark Knight has revealed that he shies away from such devices as he’s ‘easily distractible’. He told: ‘It’s true that I don’t have a smartphone. I have a little flip phone that I take with me from time to time. I’m easily distractible so I don’t really want to have access to the internet every time when I’m bored. I do a lot of my best thinking in those kind of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me. When I’m working, I’m just surrounded by, I mean, everybody’s got a phone.

I can’t hide, so I’m very easy to get in touch with when I’m working.’