Rahim Yar Khan - A gambling den was raided’ during a bear fight. As per details on Monday at Basti Dunya pur Ganga despite a ban, Jam Ejaz, Mushtaq Ahmed, Kashif, Saleem and others were gambling on the fight between the bears and dogs. Police reached the spot and arrested the bear owner Muhammad Javed alongwith the bear. Other gamblers fled from thescene, including the dogs. Later, the police handed over the bear to the Wildlife Department while registering a case.