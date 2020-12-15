Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gilgit-Baltistan has so far received 9 feet snowfall during current snowfall spell followed by cold winds.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological De-partment (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Monday said during last weekend Saturday-Sunday heavy snowfall occurred in GB which has turned temperature into minimum level.

Malik said cold wave has gripped the northern areas as well as plain areas which would continue further next week.

He advised tourists to make sure roads in good condi-tion before setting out for their journey.

Kalam, Malamjabba, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Thandiani in-cluding GB attracted huge crowd which has become cen-ter of attraction among people.

GB Apex Committee for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Apex Committee Monday directed the agencies concerned to create awareness among the people about the prevention of coronavirus and strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit.

An important meeting of the Apex Committee was held at FCNA Headquarters Gilgit which was attended by GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, GB Force Com-mander, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Ulema, Peace Committee, Elders and Journalists.

The meeting reviewed the harmful effects of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and expressed satisfac-tion that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is much better than other parts of the country.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the treatment and testing service. They appealed to the public to strictly follow the SOPs to prevent the vi-rus.

School sealed for defying govt order

A school at sector E-16 was sealed on Monday to defy federal government’s order for closure of educational institutes.

The federal government had announced the closure of educational institutes some weeks ago till January 10, 2021 amid second wave of cornavirus pandemic.

The local administration teams took action during vis-its at various schools operating in the federal capi-tal to ensure the compliance of government order, said a statement issued here.