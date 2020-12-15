Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to utilize official rest houses for tourism purposes. In this regard Ministry of Irrigation handed over three of its rest houses to Punjab Tourism Development Corporation. MoU signing ceremony was held at the office of the Irrigation Department. Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari and Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood attended the ceremony. GM Operations PTDC Asim Raza and Chief Engineer Irrigation Sheikh Moin Uddin signed the MoU.

At this occasion speaking to the media, Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari expressed his pleasure at handing over the rest houses of the Irrigation Department to PTDC.

He said that it will help in promoting tourism in the country.

On this occasion, Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood also commended the commitment of the Irrigation Department for the promotion of tourism activities.

He said that it will prove a milestone for the promotion of tourism.