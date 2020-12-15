Share:

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz misled people and defeat is evident on her face now.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader held a press conference in Lahore and said the corrupt group of the opposition is giving clarifications to gain public sympathies. No compromise will be made on corruption, she stressed.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition tried spreading coronavirus among people by holding rallies and the number of COVID-19 patients in Lahore has reached 62,483 whereas total affectees in Punjab are 128,138.

The special assistant vowed to defeat the elements which are doing negative politics over the pandemic.