LAHORE - High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Barry’s beat Remounts by 6-3 in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday. Hamza exhibited excellent polo skills and contributed with a hat-trick while his teammates Ernesto Oscar Trotz and Nafees Barry converted two and one goal respectively. From Remounts, Kian Hall scored a brace and Imran Shahid one goal. The first chukker of the match saw Barry’s starting the match in great style and thrashing two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Remounts bounced back well and also thrashed two back-to-back goals to level the score at 2-all. No goal was scored in the second chukker while Barry’s dominated the third one by converting a brace to make it 4-2 and banged in another brace in the fourth and last chukker to further enhance their lead to 6-2. Remounts tried hard to score more but they could add just one goal in their tally, thus lost the match by 3-6. Mannuel Carranza and Bilal Haye officiated the match as field umpires. Today (Tuesday), Remounts will vie against Monnoo Polo at 2:00 pm while Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh will play against and Master Paints at 3:00 pm.