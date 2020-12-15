Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Monday has issued posting and transfer orders of two police officers, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, capital police chief has transferred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Training and Investigation, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Ahmed and posted him as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ramna Circle. Similarly, DSP Motor Transport Mubarak Ali has also been changed by the IGP and appointed as SDPO Shehzad Town Cirlce. A notification in this regard has been issued here, he said.

The newly appointed police officers assumed their charge following the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, he added.