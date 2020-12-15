Share:

MULTAN - Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team demolished various illegal constructions and took material into custody during a grand operation launched here on Monday. Taking action on the complaints of different citizens about illegal constructions which create hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow at Syedanwala Bypass to DHA Gate, the MDA enforcement team along with traffic police launched a grand operation at the road and service road.

During the operation, illegal speed breakers have been demolished while other constructions which covered to road have also been demolished. The team took the material into custody and cleared the road for traffic.

The enforcement team also issued warning notices to various other shopkeepers who covered the road area for display of their products.