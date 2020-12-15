Share:

LAHORE - Immunization counter has been set up at labour room of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) so that the parents do not have to bother to go to any other department for vaccination of newborns. This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while talking to the mediamen after inaugurating the counter on Monday. He said that most of the time mothers and children would have to leave the hospital without giving immediate vaccinations which could pose great dangers to the health of infants. Now, with the LGH administration’s efforts, the health of newborns will be protected, he added.

MS LGH Dr Abdul Razzaq, Additional Director Dr Laila Shafiq, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana and EPI In-charge Shahneela Komal were also present.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the LGH administration has ensured immediate vaccination of infants as per the instructions of Punjab Government and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

He said that special EPI counter in the labour room will not only provide 100% vaccination to the children but also give awareness to the parents about immunization.

He said that kids’ immunization and vaccination drops are being provided free of cost for which the government has to bear the cost of thousands of rupees per child so that the new generation can be kept healthy and strong by providing immunity against diseases.