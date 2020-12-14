Share:

India has always been engineering and executing anti-Pakistan initiatives both in local and international media. India has now started water terrorism by blocking our waters and our 90% water is being stolen away by it. I had written about the future Indian anti-Pakistan plan in the article “Water Bom Shell” which appeared in The Nation on June 9, 2018 in which I had stated the details.

“India has cleverly worked out that one of the national key quotients of Pakistan is water and hence India will continue to block water flow from India to Pakistan. PM Modi has now created a water bomb for Pakistan and the first water bomb has been thrown on Pakistan by blocking of our legitimate natural watercourse.” India will not stop here hence this matter must be raised in the UN.

Most recently, the new revelation by DisinfoLab, an independent watchdog from European Union has totally exposed the long-term and short-term plans against Pakistan by India. India on one hand, dried our land to stop our agriculture growth and on the other, it is drying out our international resources and investments by spreading fake news.

It is a very serious attack from EU soil on our sovereignty which cannot be left only to a simple protest by the government. The people of Pakistan have great anxiety and hence Pakistan needs to take serious action against India on the available international legal and judicial forums.

Indian intelligence has been using all available media tools to defame Pakistan as a part of hybrid strategic wars against Pakistan.

According to available irrefutable records, India had been disseminating highly damaging disinformation against Pakistan. It has been supporting the insurgency in Balochistan under this operation exposed by the watchdog based in the EU.

India initiated this highly damaging fake news to mask its own misdeeds and crimes against humanity in Kashmir under its own Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashmir.

In my article “Indian state-sponsored hackers” dated September 20, 2019 and also through my speeches in the Senate of Pakistan and many pressers, I categorically exposed certain serious evil designs of India through its involvement in cybercrime and cyber terrorism against Pakistan with facts and figures. I have been continuously demanding the iron curtain to stop Indian hacking.

I even exposed two “Indian notorious hackers” of registered private companies in the USA who were operating in Pakistan covertly through a third party and a full report signed by me in this regard is available in the Senate Secretariat. Just after the incident of Pulwama, more than 200 Pakistani websites had reportedly been hacked by Indian hackers. An Indian Company (EC-Council) registered in Hyderabad, India, managed to sneak in our Election Commission’s data under the pretext of security testing of the software used by ECP, for which the investigation is still pending.

These Indian designs against the sovereignty of Pakistan are well elaborated in my book “Modi’s War Doctrine: Indian Anti-Pakistan Syndrome” and also in my other book “Daesh- ISIS: Rising Monster Worldwide” wherein I had given the future designs of RSS and Daesh.

I warned the government two years ago that India was using the European Union as a platform to propagate against Pakistan by using huge funding through fake companies.

I had demanded thorough investigations into those funds and the fake groups working on social media to dent the reputation of Pakistan internationally. As a Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, I had advised the government to take up the matter of Indian cybercrimes and hybrid wars to the United Nations but no action was taken.

The information of involvement of India in a cyberwar was disclosed by me three years back in 2017, but our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information Technology and PTA did not wake up until the Brussels-based watchdog report. This report was compiled by this non-profit EU-based DisinfoLab in which it exposed the Indian network of fake news against Pakistan in its research report “Indian chronicles: A recipe for how to set up a fake local media with fake journalists”, highlighting a massive Indian operation targeting international institutions including the United Nations (UNO) and the European Union (EU) with over 750 fake local media outlets and more than 10 dead NGOs to serve Indian interests and amplify content to undermine Pakistan and China. This was the biggest ever hybrid war via media war strategy against Pakistan and China.

It is unfortunate that my presser went unnoticed on this issue. The government ministers came forward only when BBC exposed it but did not take action on my earlier report.

The BBC report was a full replication of the report that was reported earlier by me in the Senate. The government ministers only protested these violations, which is very disappointing and not acceptable by any standard.

The government needs to move immediate legal action through Interpol to bring India to international justice as this is a very serious and damaging attack on our sovereignty and a sheer violation of international cyber-laws against Pakistan. It is a criminal act and warrants action by Interpol to investigate and bring India to the Hague for the trial of the present Indian leadership.

I am sure that the United Nations Security Council and European Union will support Pakistan; India has initiated and committed a crime by using EU soil and other 110 countries with the knowledge of the respective countries. These crimes have been committed by impersonation, using their network and telephone by originating fake news to defame Pakistan and endangered the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Based on the report of DisinfoLab and additional Indian atrocities and continued anti-Pakistan attacks here is the charge sheet which in fact warrants proceedings against India to be investigated by Interpol as per its Charter. India floated reports of fake international media outlets and NGOs against Pakistan to sow seeds of hatred against Pakistan and the following were the objectives behind the Indian malicious disinformation campaign which needs to be investigated for necessary legal action. The charge sheet is as follows:

1. To defame Pakistan with false allegations of terrorism and terror financing state.

2. To defame Pakistan as a money launderer to get Pakistan blacklisted in FATF.

3. To influence and misuse international organisations including the UN and institutions like the EU Parliament through fake news against Pakistan.

4. To lobby globally to convince other states to vote against Pakistan in FATF using massive negative propaganda.

5. To blacklist Pakistan for religious freedom violations by fabricating fake news of minority victimisation through fake media outlets with counterfeit journalists.

6. Several dubious NGOs and think tanks were launched and were officially provided the floor at the UN on behalf of the Human Rights Council which were tasked to lobby against Pakistan by highlighting fabricated incidents of human rights violations.

7. To create disturbance and panic in Balochistan by using paid agents by supplying funds and arms.

8. To create disputes on the Durand Line and ethnic differences in KP and also incite ethnic and sectarian riots in other parts of the country.

9. To create ethnic and anti-Pakistan sentiments in Gilgit Baltistan.

10. To create disturbance in Sindh using the nationalist card and by sponsoring RAW agents for terrorist activities.

11. To manage the publishing of articles against Pakistan in the print media through Indian Embassies and RAW outlets.

12. To create fake negativities and highlight negativity to isolate Pakistan from the rest of the world.

13. To create a highly sophisticated technical base for hacking into the websites of Pakistani institutions to steal sensitive data and misuse it for intelligence and malicious purposes.

14. To create specific media intelligence outfits to spread propaganda using tv networks, articles from renewed journalists and even writing articles under the names of dead journalists.

15. To infiltrate trained foreign nationals in NGOs and local institutions to sabotage the image of Pakistan using social media.

16. To destabilise Pakistan through Indian paid agents across the world focusing to divert world’s attention from PM Narendra Modi’s crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

All of the above are serious crimes along with many others to defame Pakistan are offenses under national and international including UN Charter for violations of the sovereignty of member states by spying/terrorism/ paid insurgency.

There should be a high-power commission headed by either a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or Chairman PTA to investigate those incidents of cybercrimes, hacking and cyber terrorism for consolidated a report to be presented to ICJ and UNO for legal action against India.

We as a nation need to understand that India will continue its anti-Pakistan agenda to inflict Pakistan both at local and international forums.

My disclosure about the billions of dollars having been pumped in Pakistan to destabilise and undermine our armed forces is continuing in full swing. I hope the government will investigate into the above charge sheet and make sure that India is dragged to international forums with offensive policy as India has been exposed with irrefutable evidence against it.

Note: Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of my party.