Share:

ISLAMABAD-She shockingly unveiled a head full of bleach blonde hair in 2017 after having rocked black tresses for the majority of her career in pop music. But Katy Perry took fans down memory lane as she briefly returned to her signature strands for an American Idol taping. ‘Mother,’ captioned the 36 year old hit-maker, who sported a lengthy raven toned wig with a blunt Bettie Page-inspired fringe. The expensive-looking wig flowed down her chest in loose tendrils that she toyed with as she posed for the camera. The Teenage Dream songstress concealed her impressive post-baby body beneath a chic pink and black tiger print poncho. The flouncy garment, that stopped just before her knees, was partially netted on the shoulders and chest and fastened tightly around Perry’s neck. Giving the ensemble an overall edgy vibe were Katy’s black arm-length leather gloves and sultry thigh-high boots. The first photo in her trio of self-portraits showed her looking off to one side with one foot propped up against the wall, while another captured the singer with her mouth agape and eyes fixed on the lens. She also included an action shot that showed her flipping her faux hair, while aiming her eyes to the ground.