Peshawar - Arbab Waseem, Chairman Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Department of KP Assembly, chaired a meeting of the committee at the KP Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

MPAs Babar Saleem Swati, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Faisal Zeb, Zahir Shah, Jamshed Khan, Bahadur Khan, Ms Naeema Kishwar, concerned high ups of the Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Department attended the meeting.

Secretary of department Israr Khan and sector heads briefed the participants about the working and achievements of the department. The vision of the department on sustainable agriculture and livestock development in the province leading to food security was appreciated in the meeting and certain suggestions were put forth to streamline its efficiency.

The high-ups of agriculture and irrigation departments also briefed the committee on de-silting of canals as well as removal of illegal encroachment made over the agricultural and irrigation lands.