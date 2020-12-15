Share:

Secretary Mines and Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab, Amir Ijaz Akbar has said that approval of provincial cabinet to lift 10-year-ban on coal leases is historic decision of Buzdar government to promote mineral development and investment.

After issuance of formal notification to lift the ban on Tuesday, the Provincial Secretary MMD said that lifting the ban would not only boost the morale of existing investors but also attract new ones to invest.

Amir Ijaz Akbar said that the provincial cabinet has also constituted a committee to promote competition in the mineral sector and for a far better strategy which will present its recommendations to the cabinet.