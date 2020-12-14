Share:

LAHORE - Malaysian car manufacturer company Proton is all set to launch in Pakistan. Proton will introduce its first line of intelligent automobiles in partnership with Al-Haj Automotive. Al-Haj Group was incorporated as a private limited company in 2006 and has been awarded with Green Field Status to assemble Proton in Pakistan.

PROTON X-70 will be the first PROTON vehicle to be launched in third week of December. Equipped with intelligent features, PROTON X-70 will be an exciting addition in SUV segment of Pakistan. Coming to the engine, Proton X-70 is powered by a Next Generation Powertrain 1.5L turbo-charged engine with a 7-Speed DCT Transmission with manual mode option, co-developed by GEELY and VOLVO was recognized for answering the industry’s three major challenges in powertrain development – a compact yet modular powertrain architecture, high performance with good fuel efficiency and high performance with robust reliability.

PROTON X-70 comes with European design and futuristic interior. It offers safety features like advance drive assistance system, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning, intelligent high beam control, tire pressure monitoring system, 6-SRS Airbags,360-degree camera and blind spot information system, adaptive cruise control. X-70 also brings Safety of Volvo with 5-Star ASEAN N-cap ratings.

PROTON X-70 also includes advanced features like PM.5 air purifier, 4G connectivity, power tailgate, power seats, driving modes, 8” IHU touchscreen and 7” TFT LCD meter and for the first time in Pakistan - voice command feature. Now you can verbally order your car to open sunroof, windows and even to turn on the radio and air-conditioner etc.

X-70’s CKD will be starting in 2021. After X-70, PROTON is coming up with another marvel called PROTON SAGA, PROTON’s longest-running and best-selling nameplate. Other models on the horizon may include PROTON X-50 and other passenger cars.

Proton as a brand promises intelligent vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art technology. With automobile technology advancing in the world and rapidly changing car landscape in Pakistan has also created the need of technologically advanced cars among the audience. Also, with phones and other gadgets going smart through artificial intelligence, the Pakistani audience now expects the same advancement in cars now.

Starting with 4 full-fledged 3S dealerships in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, Proton is soon to become a nationwide brand by opening several 3S dealerships across Pakistan. This nationwide presence will also ensure convenient availability of parts and after sales service back-up across Pakistan.