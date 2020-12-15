Share:

Mardan - The police resolved the blind murder case of a trader and arrested accused allegedly involved in the murder, and in another case police arrested two accused and recovered a 12-year-old child, a senior police official said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan said that a trader Obaid Khan of Par Hoti went missing on December 8. His relatives registered missing report at Par Hoti Police Station.

“On December 9 police recovered his dead body from the fields in the limits of Jabbar Police Station,” the DPO said and added that police had registered a case against unknown persons. He said that a police party headed by SP-Investigation Muhammad Ayaz Khan and DSP-Rural Adnan Azam as its member had been constituted to investigate the murder case.

The DPO said that police arrested a man, Adnan Khan resident of Babani, who during initial interrogation confessed to murdering Obaid Khan. The accused, auto-rickshaw driver, was working with the deceased trader at his shop.

The DPO said that the accused had borrowed Rs386500 from the deceased and he could not return the amount he decided to kill Obaid Khan.