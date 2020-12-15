Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit details of 29 fake bank accounts case along with details of accused associated with these accounts in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea filed by Muhammad Umair accused in fake bank accounts/money laundering case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that no action was taken against the main accused. He said that one of his client's accounts was targeted. The NAB Prosecutor said that it was Rs five billion fraud case.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked why no action was taken against other accused. The Prosecutor responded that investigations were underway against the other accused. The counsel for the accused said that there were no signatures of his client on the alleged fake cheques. Justice Mushir Alam said that the accused assisted others in the theft.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the main accused was out on bail and the co-accused was in jails. He said that the NAB did not challenge the bail plea of Faryal Talpur. The Prosecutor said that the NAB rules regarding women were different. Some of the accused in the fake accounts case had been hidden in Kacha area, he added. He said that some of the accused were deported abroad and Umair was also arrested from Dubai. He said that Umair was a Naib Qasid and Rs580 million transactions were made through his account.