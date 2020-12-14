Share:

Islamabad-National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) Monday launched ToT Programme Under its National Certification Scheme for Energy Auditors and Managers. Keeping in view the shortage of trained human resource across the country for conducting Energy Audits, the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) in collaboration with the Climate Technology Center Network (CTCN) under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has launched today the first stage of the ToT Programme. The Programme is based on five days of aggressive online training by National and International trainers. About 100 professionals are participating across Pakistan. During the launch session, MD NEECA Dr Sardar Mohazzam said that the ToT Programme aims to develop a pool of trainers to conduct preparatory courses for training the future workforce for Energy Management and Audits across the country. He further highlighted various ongoing activities of NEECA like Energy Audits of Captive Power Plants, Energy Standards and Labeling Regime, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy, and Provincial Actions Plans.