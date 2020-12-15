NEW YORK    -  A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).

"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.

Lindsay said the jab "didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine."

"I feel great. I feel relieved," she said. "I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.

"We're in a pandemic so we all need to do our part," Lindsay added. Governor Andrew Cuomo, watching the landmark moment via video-link, told Lindsay he hoped the vaccine would give her and other frontline health care workers "a sense of security and safety."

Iran to run service pipeline bypassing strait of Hormuz to export oil in 2021: President

 