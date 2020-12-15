Share:

NEW YORK - A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).

"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.

Lindsay said the jab "didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine."

"I feel great. I feel relieved," she said. "I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.

"We're in a pandemic so we all need to do our part," Lindsay added. Governor Andrew Cuomo, watching the landmark moment via video-link, told Lindsay he hoped the vaccine would give her and other frontline health care workers "a sense of security and safety."