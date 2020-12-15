Share:

Karachi - Newly appointed administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday took charge of his office, replacing Iftikhar Ali Shallwani who had also served as commissioner Karachi.

Laeeq Ahmed is a BS-20 officer and was previously posted as secretary excise taxation and narcotics. He took charge as the administrator as he previously served on the post in 2016.

After taking charge as administrator, Laeeq Ahmed met with officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s different departments. Metropolitan commissioner Azal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said that currently we have to cope with several issues and challenges. He asked the officials to concentrate on the works so that the people can understand that their issues are being resolved. The departmental heads should perform their responsibilities.

“The people want resolution of their issues and rightly so. Besides concerned works, the officers would be tasked with special assignments. I will be available 24-hour for betterment of the city,” he added.

Ahmed directed his subordinates to make dilapidated roads motorable and stop cutting of trees. He also passed directives to parks and horticulture department for plantation.

The administrator said that those officials who show lethargic attitude would be removed from their position.