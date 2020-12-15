Share:

GUJRANWALA - Special Representative to Prime Minister on religious harmony Maulana Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said on Monday that Lahorites by staying away from the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) proved that there was no room for Nawaz's narrative in the country.

While addressing a press conference, he said that the past rulers turned the country into a place of personal gains for the last 30 year. The aim of Nawaz's narrative was to weaken the country,” he said. "We are not here to give certificates of 'treason' or give edicts against others but it is a fact that a traitor should be called a traitor ", he added.

He said the opposition was spreading coronavirus by holding public gatherings, which was deplorable.

He said the opposition was playing a game of resignations; however, we would talk about it when the resignations would reach the speaker.

"We don't want to head towards a dead-end in politics," he added. He said that the issue of opposition

Is only that their leaders should not be arrested. Tahir Ashrafi said the main target of the PTI government was to ensure supremacy of the rule of law in the country. He said that nobody is powerful and all are subservient to the law. He said that Pakistan's foreign policy was independent and as a result of which relations between

Pakistan and Arab states had strengthened during the tenure of the incumbent government. The Special Representative to PM said that Saudi foreign minister supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, adding that for the first time, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had supported Pakistan on Kashmir. Tahir Ashrafi said the government had highlighted the Kashmir issue in an effective manner, due to which, the whole world was talking about the Kashmir issue. He said, "We will stand with Kashmiris and Palestinians till their independence."