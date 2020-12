Share:

Pak-China border via Khunjerab Pass was opened on Tuesday for next ten days.

Gilgit correspondent Sher Muhammad reports that the stranded containers in China will be evacuated to Gilgit Baltistan during this period.

However, tourists will not be allowed to visit the border area.

According to the protocol signed between Pakistan and China, the border is being opened on 1st April every year for trade and travel purpose but it has been closed this year due to coronavirus pandemic.