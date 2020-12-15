Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for the defence of the country’s sea frontiers and provision of security to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project including Gwadar Port.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister made these remarks during his visit to the Naval Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing about the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for the development of maritime sector.

On the occasion, the prime minister assured to continue to provide all possible cooperation to the naval force. He said given its importance for economic development, the government is trying to promote the maritime sector.

Imran Khan said declaring 2020 as the year of blue economy manifests the government’s emphasis to maritime economy.

Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the occasion said Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and sea frontiers of the country.

Admiral Niazi also thanked the Prime Minister for appreciating the capabilities of Pakistan Navy and said Pakistan Navy would be ever-ready to protect the country’s maritime borders and interests.

Earlier, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the Naval Headquarters.

A contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented a guard of honour to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the memorial at the Naval Headquarters.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant on National Security Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior officers were also present on the occasion.