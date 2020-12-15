Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condemned terrorist attacks at vessels and oil-related infrastructure in Saudi Arabia."Pakistan strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq and on petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia. These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for their immediate cessation," said a foreign ministry statement. It added: "Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity."