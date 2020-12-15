Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country Monday witnessed slight decline in Covid-19 infections in a single day for the first time after a period of 10 days as 2,362 new positive cases were reported along with 36 deaths during last 24 hours.

For over last 10 days, the Covid-19 infections were over 3,000 with over 50 deaths for each single day. With 36 new deaths in last 24 hours the nationwide death toll jumped to 8,832 across the country, while the number of total Covid-19 cases surged to 440,787.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the NCOC confirmed the death of 36 more people during last 24 hours besides reported that 2,362 persons tested positive for Covid-19.

Sindh with 195,702 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 195,702 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 127,541 in Punjab, 52,449 in KP, 34,840 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 17,745 in Balochistan, 7,719 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and 4,791 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Out of total death toll; 3,365 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab followed by 3,158 in Sindh, 1,473 in KP, 371 in Islamabad, 191 in AJK, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,064,220 coronavirus tests and 31,830 in the last 24 hours. About 384,719 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,456 patients are in critical condition.